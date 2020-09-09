San Antonians react to Luby's plan to liquidate all locations

The cafeteria-style chain, which opened its first location in San Antonio, reminds many Texans of home and family.

SAN ANTONIO — A Texas staple could soon be a distant memory. San Antonians had plenty to say about Luby's plan to liquidate all its locations. Loyal customers, like Maria Valdez and Alex Trejo, hope the cafeteria line won't end.

"I love Luby's, forever and ever," Valdez said.

The cafeteria-style chain which opened its first location in San Antonio may soon be just a memory.

"I saw it on Facebook, and I said I better get some macaroni," Trejo said.

Trejo who is a mother-to-be rushed on over to her neighborhood location after hearing the news Tuesday.

"I grew up eating the LuAnn plate," she said. "I've been doing the same thing for years. My whole family does the same thing."

Board members of the company voted to liquidate assets and real estate. The plan still needs to be approved by stockholders. The board could abandon this plan, if Luby's gets a better offer to buy the business.

"I really hate they are going to be closing," Valdez said.

Luby's is more than just comfort food and putting smiles on its hungry customers' faces. Its fans say the chain was a place of sharing stories and family bonding.

"My grandpa just passed away two years ago," Victoria Ybarra said. And the fish is his favorite. And it's sad that another part of my grandpa is leaving."

Thousands of people shared their thoughts online.

Nancy Anthony wrote: " Heartbreaking. Have always loved Luby's. everything is so delicious."

Ramona Childs wrote: "I'm old enough to remember the tea cart ladies. I will truly miss the fried fish, mashed potatoes, and gravy. The rolls, the sweet tea and the strawberry shortcake."

"I really thought they could keep going and going," Valdez said.

Fuddruckers is also on the chopping block. Both chains like most have really suffered during the pandemic. In June, Luby's announced it was pursuing a sale. Its board members say this liquidation plan is the next logical step.