LAREDO, Texas — On Thursday, border agents working along the Laredo North sector responded to reports of an accident involving multiple tractor-trailers in the northbound lanes of Interstate Highway 35, authorities said.

When agents arrived on scene, they found one man who needed medical attention near tractor-trailers that had burst into flames.

The agents treated the man for a cut on his head, then drove him to a nearby checkpoint where he was airlifted to a hospital in San Antonio for additional treatment.

Laredo Sector Acting Chief Patrol Agent Jason D. Owens said Border Patrol agents around the country are regularly trained during their career and ready to intervene when needed.

“This allows every agent to prepare for a multitude of scenarios, ensuring they take the proper steps to take control of the situation, accomplish the mission, and make sure everyone goes home safely at the end of the day,” said Owens.

There is no word on what may have caused the accident.

