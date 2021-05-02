The FBI said there were numerous pictures and videos of him participating in the riots

Charges have been brought against a 32-year-old Lubbock man in relation to the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Ryan Scott Zink faces two charges of obstruction of an official proceeding and knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and engages in any act of physical violence against any person or property in any restricted building or grounds.

He was identified by the FBI after there were numerous pictures and videos of him participating in the riots, the FBI said in a criminal complaint.

He is a local musician and the owner of Pressure Clean Oil, Gas and Wind in Lubbock, the complaint said.

Zink's father, Jeff Zink, is running for Congress in Arizona's 7th district, KAMC-TV reported. The Arizona Republic reported that Jeff Zink was at the Capitol but didn't go inside.

A person provided the FBI with screenshots of pictures that Ryan Zink allegedly posted on Facebook. “Stop the steal!” one caption said. “Pray for us it’s already getting rough.”

In one video, Ryan Zink said, “We knocked down the gates! We’re storming the Capitol! You can’t stop us!” the FBI complaint said.

The video showed the other people around him and it showed Ryan Zink push through the crowd to move towards the front of the Capitol, the complaint said.

He allegedly started chanting, “We want Trump” as he moved forward. He turned the camera in selfie mode and said “We stormed the Capitol. There’s thousands of us here. They can’t stop us all!” and “We’re about toe bum-rush this [expletive].”

In another video, Ryan Zink filmed the crowd as they attempted to breach a door to the Capitol. Ryan Zink did a selfie-mode again and said “they’re not going to get this one.”

The FBI showed screenshots in the complaint of his video where he was near by a person breaking a glass window of the Capitol.