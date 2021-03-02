AMBER Alert canceled: 2-year-old North Texas boy found safe; suspect in custody

Celina police said the toddler was located around 12:45 p.m. in McKinney and was reunited with his mother. The boy wasn't physically harmed.

CELINA, Texas — Authorities have confirmed that a 2-year-old Celina boy at the center of an AMBER Alert has been found safe.

Editor's note: we have removed the child's name and photo since he has now been found.

Issac Pugh, the man accused of taking him, was taken into custody.

Police say Pugh forced his way into his ex-wife's home around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday night, before assaulting her and taking their son. He fled the scene in the truck.

“Law enforcement officials believe this child to be in grave or immediate danger," stated the AMBER Alert.

No other details were released by police, as they said this is an ongoing investigation.