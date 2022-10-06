Gas prices in Texas climbing again

The average price for gas in Texas is now $3.20 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, which is nine cents more than last week, according to AAA Texas.

TEXAS, USA — Texans are paying slightly more at the pump again.

The price of gas statewide in Texas is now around $3.20 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to AAA Texas. That is nine cents more than last week and 35 cents more than the cost last year.

Drivers in El Paso are paying the most on average at $3.56 per gallon while drivers in the Brownsville-Harlingen metropolitan area are paying the least at $3.02 per gallon.

The nationwide price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $3.87, which is nine cents more than last week and 65 cents more than the cost at this same time last year.

OPEC+ announced plans to cut production by two million barrels per day on Wednesday, causing gas prices to increase.

Gas prices across the country had already been increasing since mid-September due to a number of factors including refinery issues on the West Coast, a refinery fire in the Midwest and Hurricane Ian.

“Tight supplies, climbing demand and OPEC+’s announcement to cutback output by two million barrels per day are putting upward pressure on retail gas prices,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster. “It’s too early to determine how strong of an impact the production cuts will have on pump prices. However, prices in Texas started increasing just hours ahead of the anticipated announcement and will likely continue to move upwards through the weekend.”

Texas drivers are paying the lowest for gas in the country, according to gasprices.aaa.com. On the flipside, drivers in California are paying the most at $6.42 on average for a gallon over regular unleaded.