TEXAS, USA — So you burned the Christmas ham and are not in the mood to try again, so you googled, "fast-food places open on Christmas."

Yeah, we've been there. Actually, a lot of Texans can relate.

A survey shows the most google-searched thing on Christmas in the Lone Star State. The answer — "Which fast-food chains are open?"

We reached out to a few big chains in Texas to see who plans to cater to those wanting some fries or sweets:

McDonald's (drive-thru only)

Burger King

Starbucks

Sonic Drive-In

IHOP

Denny's

So there ya have it, folks! If you're craving a Big Mac or a short stack, these places are here for you.

Select locations vary. Visit each chain's website for more details.

