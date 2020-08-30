1 survivor, 3 killed after plane crashes on runway at Bryan airfield

One person survived the crash and was taken to an area hospital in unknown condition. Three others were killed.

BRYAN, Texas — Three people were killed in a plane crash Sunday on a runway in Bryan. Another person survived the crash and was taken to an area hospital. Their condition is not known at this time.

The crash happened at Coulter Airfield around 2:30 p.m. The airfield sits about 10 miles north of Texas A&M University.

None of those who were involved in the crash have been identified. The plane's flight plan has not been revealed.

KAGS-TV Chief Meteorologist Christopher Nunley was at the airfield shortly after the crash and captured video of the wreckage.

People are being told to avoid the area during the investigation.

This is a developing story. As soon as we have more details, we'll post them here.