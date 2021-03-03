When mask mandate is lifted, Texas schools can choose their own mask policy

Additionally, the Department of State Health Services announced today that educators and school support staff are eligible for vaccines effective immediately.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Education Agency (TEA) has announced their plan for schools regarding the upcoming lifting of the mask mandate by Gov. Greg Abbott.

On March 2, 2021, Governor Abbott issued Executive Order GA-34 which addresses the statewide wearing of face coverings (i.e., masks), which takes effect March 10, 2021.

The TEA’s authority to implement operational requirements for public schools remains in effect (e.g., TEA’s Public Health Guidance).

As a result of the lifting of the order on masks, TEA has updated its Public Health Guidance. Under this updated guidance, a public school system’s current practices on masks may continue unchanged. Local school boards have full authority to determine their local mask policy.

The TEA has also made updates related to surface cleaning requirements.