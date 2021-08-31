Texas Children's Hospital says critically ill babies from New Orleans being moved to Houston

TCH says the babies will be airlifted from a hospital that was damaged by Hurricane Ida and is relying on backup generators for power.

HOUSTON — As Hurricane Ida roared ashore, heroic doctors and nurses at New Orleans hospitals continued to care for their patients, despite storm damage and a massive power outage.

Forced to rely on backup generators, many of them have reached out to Houston hospitals for help.

Oschner Health – Louisiana’s largest hospital system – is evacuating some patients out of New Orleans. Three of the tiniest ones are being moved to Texas Children's Hospital in Houston.

TCH said the three critically ill babies will be airlifted by medical helicopter and are expected to arrive sometime Tuesday.

"Oschner actually reached out to us last night with several young infants that they need to transfer that need urgent intervention," Dr. Lara Shekerdemian, the chief of critical care, told KHOU 11's Stephanie Whitfield. "We’re hoping to get those babies, young children, to us by the end of the day. It won’t be easy once its dark, but hopefully we can start receiving those children today."

Several babies will be transferred from New Orleans to Texas Children's Hospital today. Infants are expected to arrive via helicopter later this afternoon.



TCH is still dealing with high COVID #'s, but they're ready to help any hospital needing assistance due to Ida.#KHOU11 — Stephanie Whitfield (@KHOUStephanie) August 31, 2021

Texas Children’s has received requests to transfer pediatric patients from several New Orleans hospitals.

In many cases, hospitals are evacuating the most critical patients due to concerns about power outages. They don’t want to risk the patients’ health if their generators fail too.

Dr. Shekerdemian says the logistics of getting patients out safely is difficult because of the storm damage, but TCH will accept patients that need help and more could arrive soon.