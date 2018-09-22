SAN ANTONIO — A mother watched her 15-year-old son die after he was shot overnight on the city's south side, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

SAPD said that the victim's mother called them to the scene around 1:45 am Saturday at the 300 block of Adolph Street in a subdivision off of West Southcross Boulevard and Interstate 35 South.

According to investigators, the teen, identified as Sonny Vidales, had been shot in the hip, but the bullet exited through his shoulder.

Investigators say that Vidales' mom told them he ran to her bedroom door for help when he collapsed as he began to tell her what happened.

He was pronounced dead at the scene when emergency crews arrived.

SAPD said they have no suspect information at this time. No other family members reported hearing a shooting in the home, according to police. The investigation is ongoing.

