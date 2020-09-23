Suspect in 2019 Austin hate crime investigation sought by police

Frank Macias is accused in a case involving the beating of a gay couple in Downtown Austin last year.

AUSTIN, Texas — One of four suspects involved in a 2019 hate crime investigation in Austin is currently sought by police.

The incident occurred on Jan. 19, 2019, around 2:30 a.m. Two gay men were reportedly attacked at West Third Street and Congress Avenue. The victims were taken to the hospital.

The four suspects were eventually identified and arrested. One of them was identified as 23-year-old Frank Macias.

Since his arrest, police now say Macias has failed to show up in court. The Austin Police Department has been working with the Travis County District Attorney's Office to proceed with the case. Macias has two outstanding warrants for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection to the incident.

Police said Macias has recently made threatening comments on social media about law enforcement and the district attorney's office. He is considered dangerous.

Anyone with more information is asked to call police at 512-472-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be submitted online or via the Crime Stoppers App. A cash prize of $1,000 is being offered.