Study reveals what moms really want for Mother's Day

Chocolate and flowers were nowhere near the top of the list.

SAN ANTONIO — Mother's Day is just three days away. But do we really know what moms want for the big day?

Figuring out what to get or do for mom can be stressful for many of us. But a new survey by One Poll breaks it down and shows what mom wants may not even cost a penny. Janee Hill, amotivational speaker and mother told us, "We moms just want to be we want to just be able to be by ourselves. And that's hard for us to ask for that because we are always doing for others."

Why do mom's need more me time? 65 percent said they were too busy with their professions. 58 percent said they were too busy with chores around the house. 51 percent said they just want quality time with loved ones. And 16 percent said making a new memory was essential. HIll added, "I would just encourage dads, kids, let mom just be you do the laundry, you do the kitchen, do it all just like she does it so that she truly can have a day off."

How they would use this time off? 42 percent said they'd like to read a book. 44 percent said watch TV. 30 percent said they'd like to engage in a hobby. And ten percent said they would like to go to the bathroom by themselves. Hill told us, "It may seem silly, but literally a mom's job is never done. She has no privacy even in the bathroom."

When it comes to relaxing most mom's said they just wanted to take a walk, listen to music, exercise, take a nap, or bathe in peace. To give her that free time Hill said, "Take the kids out to wash her car, do something for her, plant some flowers so that she can go to the bathroom alone and whatever else she can do in 10 minutes."