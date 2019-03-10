SAN ANTONIO — Resnik Middle School and Southwest Legacy High School are on a lockout while the Department of Public Safety and Bexar County Sheriff's Office search for a suspect in the surrounding neighborhood.

The Southwest Independent School District posted a message to parents on their Facebook page around 10:16 a.m. Thursday, explaining that while the "potential external threat" is not on campus, they have locked down the school to ensure students' safety.

"A lockout means we lock the perimeter doors and bring everyone inside," the district wrote.

District officials confirmed that the lockout was due to the joint DPS/BCSO search. A spokesperson for the sheriff's office said that the department's K-9 units were assisting a DPS search who fled on foot after a traffic stop was conducted by a trooper.

Read the full message from the district below:

Dear Resnik MS & Southwest Legacy HS Parents & Guardians:

Both Resnik & Southwest Legacy are currently on a lockout due to a potential external threat in the surrounding neighborhood. Though the possible threat is not on either campus, we placed the campus on a lockout. A lockout means we lock the perimeter doors and bring everyone inside.

Please be assured that your child is safe and there has been no impact on the daily operations of the campus.

For any questions or concerns, please contact your Campus Principal.

Thank you.

