SAN ANTONIO — Over the last week, students from a Southside ISD culinary arts class have been preparing Thanksgiving meals, but they weren’t going to be the ones eating them.

Kicking off the season of giving on a high note, those high school students on Saturday fed 350 of the area’s neediest families, bringing smiles to the faces of hundreds who may have few reasons to do so this holiday season.

“I try to teach them to give back and just be happy that we’re doing this, because maybe this holiday someone doesn’t have a warm place, someone doesn’t have a warm meal,” said Angel Machado, the students’ teacher at Southside High School. “We can be that blessing to someone, saying, ‘Here’s a warm meal for you.’”

The students prepared turkeys, pies, vegetables dishes and much more in anticipation of Saturday.

