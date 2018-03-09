The San Antonio Police department is asking for your help in finding a missing senior with a cognitive impairment.

78-year-old Juan Aguilar Hernandez was last seen Monday at around 3 p.m. in San Antonio. He was driving a red 2012 Toyota Tacoma with TX License Plate 7MJBB.

Hernandez is described as standing 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighing 150 pounds. He has gray hair, brown eyes, a scar on his forehead close to left eye and a cap on his top front tooth. He uses a cane.

Law enforcement officials believe this senior citizen’s disappearance poses a credible threat to his own health and safety.

If you have any information regarding this missing senior citizen, contact the San Antonio Police Department at 210-207-7660.

