Man facing murder charge after shooting two people, killing one of them

Noel Villarreal's bond is set at $350,000. He's also facing aggravated assault charges.

SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio man is behind bars facing a murder charge after police said he shot two people at a west-side hotel, just days before Christmas.

According to an arrest warrant, a woman in her 20s seems to be an innocent bystander who wasn't the target, but saw the entire shooting play out. She was hit by a bullet. She survived, but the man who was the target died on the scene.

Authorities said it happened just before noon on Thursday behind a hotel in the 2400 block of SW Loop 410.

Officers found the 32-year-old victim, identified in the arrest warrant as Ruben Martinez.

The woman who was shot reportedly told police what happened. And surveillance video captured 42-year-old Noel Villareal shooting Martinez.

He then got into a truck which drove away.

Officers were able to track down the truck. Villarreal confessed to shooting Martinez. It's still unclear what led up to the shooting.

As for that innocent bystander, all we know is that she was taken to the hospital and her condition has not been reported.

