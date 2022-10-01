Grandmother killed, son critically injured when gunman enters, opens fire at their SE Houston home, police say

The woman in her late 60s was pronounced dead at the scene and her son, who is in his mid-30s, was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

HOUSTON — A woman was killed and her son was shot Monday when a gunman barged in and opened fire at their southeast Houston home, according to police.

The Houston Police Department said the shooting happened in the 11700 block of Segrest Drive just before 7 p.m.

According to police, the woman who died was the mother of the man who was shot. They said the man is in his 30s and his mother was in her late 60s. The woman's 12-year-old grandchild was also in the house at the time of the shooting, police said. The child was not injured.

Police said they believe the three family members were in the house with the door unlocked when a man entered and immediately started shooting the woman. Police said the woman's son heard the gunfire and came out from the back of the house and was shot multiple times.

Police said the suspect was described as a Black man standing about 6 feet tall with a medium build. They said he was wearing a red jacket, black pants, black gloves, black shoes and a dark blue gaiter-style mask. They said he left the scene on foot.

Anyone with information should call the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).