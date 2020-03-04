SAN ANTONIO — SeaWorld San Antonio is doing its part to protect the medical professionals in our community.

The theme park has donated several hundred N95 face masks to University Health System.

According to a press release sent out Friday morning, the theme park routinely keeps a supply of these masks for use by emergency medical technicians, veterinary staff members, and employees working with chemicals.

The donated masks will help protect medical professionals on the front lines of our community caring for coronavirus patients.

President of SeaWorld and Aquatica San Antonio, Bryon Surrett said, "With the park temporarily closed we have supplies on hand that are going unused. We are happy to do what we can to help the San Antonio community. We hope this donation will slightly ease the strain that medical professionals at University Health System are feeling at this difficult time."