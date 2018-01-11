SAN ANTONIO — Concerns surrounding scooter safety are growing after a man was seriously injured while riding one around in downtown San Antonio early Wednesday morning.

The latest incident comes amid a push by city officials to continue urging people to ride safely. The unidentified man was riding a scooter downtown against traffic when he was struck by a pickup truck. According to police, the accident happened at St. Mary's and College Street, with the man suffering a life-threatening head injury.

Albert Pelletier said he regularly hangs out near the intersection where this crash occurred, adding that he sees riders recklessly zipping down city streets every day.

"Just Monday, this kid sped down and ran into the pole right there," Pelletier said. "I knew the news would be doing this because it has to stop."

Thea Setterbo, public affairs manager for the city, said officials adopted an ordinance earlier this month addressing dockless vehicles, which includes e-scooters. Since then, the city has also launched a six-month pilot program to regulate where and how people are utilizing the dockless scooters.

"Keep safety first in mind," Setterbo said. "We recommend wearing a helmet. If there's a bike lane on the street, utilize the bike lane. Observe other traffic laws, so don't drive against traffic. It's a big no-no and super, super dangerous."

Following the six-month pilot program, she said staff will bring any recommended changes to the City Council Transportation Committee.

