SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio International Airport is taking the steps it can to keep travelers safe, days after the first travel-related case of 2019 Novel Cornoavirus was detected in the U.S. earlier this week, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

While currently, there are no flights set for Wuhan, China, the airport assures travelers that their safety and health is "always a top priority."

The airport will work closely with Metro Health, Transportation Security Administration and the Department of Homeland Security to stay up to date on all of the latest health and medical updates related to the Novel Coronavirus.

The statement in its entirety can be viewed below:

The airport is working closely with Metro Health, Transportation Security Administration and the Department of Homeland Security to make sure we are apprised of all of the latest health and medical updates as they relate to the Novel Coronavirus. We do not have any flights to Wuhan, China, but traveler’s health and safety is always a top priority. We are placing information received from Metro Health regarding safety precautions in both our arrival and departure areas at San Antonio International Airport. We will continue to provide information and updates to passengers who maybe be concerned.