SAPD trying to locate missing woman, last seen near downtown

SAN ANTONIO — Police are looking for missing 24-year-old Sabine Hern-Nagle who was last seen Friday in the 400 block of East Park Avenue.

Hern-Nagle is described as a white female that's five feet tall, weighs 505 pounds with long brown hair and brown eyes, police say. She was last seen wearing a brown turtleneck, neutral multi-colored slacks, a gold chain that says 'Cameron'.

She has two tattoos, one of a nude woman on her left bicep and the other is of a flower with a dagger on her abdomen.