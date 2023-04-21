SAPD searches for suspect after shooting leaves man in critical condition

The man was hit in his head and abdomen before the shooter fled the scene on foot, according to police.

SAN ANTONIO — Officials are searching for a suspect involved in a shooting that left one man in critical condition on the west side, SAPD says.

The incident occurred on the 4900 block of Zulema around 1:45 p.m. on the west side Friday afternoon.

Police say a man in his 40s was standing outside talking with friends when another man began walking towards them firing a handgun in their direction.

Officials said EAGLE and K9 units are out to assist in the search.