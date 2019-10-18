A man is in critical condition after he was shot at a northside apartment complex Friday morning.

According to San Antonio Police Chief William McManus, officers responded to a trauma response in the 11800 block of West Avenue just before 11:30 a.m.

Investigators determined that the man who was shot was being evicted from the apartment complex. While loading up his vehicle, the man slashed the tires of a car in the parking lot and tried to rob another resident of the complex when he was shot.

The shooter was taken into custody and is cooperating with investigators, McManus told reporters. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital.

It was unclear what charges the shooter or victim could face in the incident. This is a developing story.