SAN ANTONIO — Martin Rodriguez is described as a hardworking employee for the San Antonio Police Department. But the 59-year-old worker nearly lost his job of 10 years after a career day visit to an elementary school.

SAPD Lt. Jesse Salame said that Rodriguez is a member of the Crisis Response Team at SAPD's North Substation. His job is to help police with domestic violence calls as a case worker.

"They're primarily concerned with helping with a threat assessment plan, helping with support and offering different services that are available," Lt. Salame said.

Rodriguez is not a licensed peace officer, according to police and state records. He is a licensed to carry a handgun. But San Antonio police policy forbids civilian employees from bringing weapons while on duty.

According to internal documents released from SAPD, Rodriguez and a police officer went to Driggers Elementary School for career day on November 3. The document said that they spoke to about 100 students.

Pictures were taken after the presentation. An image was posted to the North SAFFE Facebook page showing him in a police polo, wearing a badge, and carrying a gun. A supervisor saw the picture, had it pulled, and launched an internal probe.

"It's okay for a civilian to have a badge," Lt. Salame said. "But if they were to wear it out, kinda in the way it was represented, that's certainly not okay when you wear it with a weapon."

Police believe that the image presented Rodriguez as a peace officer. A statement from Rodriguez during an internal investigation said that he was doing this an effect for the children.

He was almost fired.

After appealing a contemplated termination, Chief William McManus gave Rodriguez a 10-day suspension with no pay. SAPD sent the case to the Bexar County District Attorney's Office for possible prosecution for a ''places weapons prohibited” charge.

District Attorney Nico LaHood said that they rejected the case because it lacked criminal intent.

"I know there may be some questions, and people may say, ‘Why wasn't he charged with impersonating an officer?’" Salame said. "He didn't really use this pretend authority over anyone else. He wasn't trying to confer any type of benefit."

Rodriguez returned to work in early January.

