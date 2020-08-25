San Antonio to assist with Hurricane Laura evacuees

Hurricane Laura is expected to make landfall late Wednesday or early Thursday.

SAN ANTONIO — The City of San Antonio and Bexar County will assist with Hurricane Laura evacuations.

According to a press release from the San Antonio Fire Department, the Alamo City has been "asked to assist with sheltering a very small number of displaced residents."

According to SAFD spokesman Joe Arrington, all displaced residents and evacuees need to go to 200 Gembler Road to be checked in and to receive their shelter locations. Locations will not be made public in an effort to prevent potential evacuees from showing up directly to shelter before being accounted for, the press release states.

As of right now, Laura is expected to be a Category 3 hurricane by the time it makes landfall which is expected to be lat Wednesday or early Thursday.