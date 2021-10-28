x
San Antonio teen missing since October 17 from south Bexar County

Marisol Madali Arroyo, 15, was last seen carrying a grey blanket. Officials warn that anyone harboring her may face jail time and up to a $5,000 fine.
Credit: Bexar County Sheriff's Office

SAN ANTONIO — The search is on for a 15-year-old girl missing since October 17. Marisol Madali Arroyo was last seen in south Bexar County, according to the Bexar County Sheriff's Office.

According to BCSO, she was last seen at 7:30 p.m. two Sundays ago.

Marisol is described as having very long hair to her waist. Anyone with information on Marisol's whereabouts is urged to contact the Bexar County Sheriff's Office at (210) 335-6000 or by sending an email to missingpersons@bexar.org to help find her.

Posted by Bexar County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, October 28, 2021

Marisol is 5'5", weighs about 130 pounds, has brown eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing a white tank top and had a grey blanket

BCSO said in a post on Facebook: "Those found to be harboring Marisol may face charges for Harboring a Runaway which is a Class A Misdemeanor punishable up to 1 year in jail with a fine not to exceed $5,000; or can be charged with Interfering with Child Custody which is a State Jail Felony punishable up to 2 years in jail with a fine not to exceed $10,000."

