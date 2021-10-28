San Antonio teen missing since October 17 from south Bexar County

Marisol Madali Arroyo, 15, was last seen carrying a grey blanket. Officials warn that anyone harboring her may face jail time and up to a $5,000 fine.

SAN ANTONIO — The search is on for a 15-year-old girl missing since October 17. Marisol Madali Arroyo was last seen in south Bexar County, according to the Bexar County Sheriff's Office.

According to BCSO, she was last seen at 7:30 p.m. two Sundays ago.

Marisol is described as having very long hair to her waist. Anyone with information on Marisol's whereabouts is urged to contact the Bexar County Sheriff's Office at (210) 335-6000 or by sending an email to missingpersons@bexar.org to help find her.

Marisol is 5'5", weighs about 130 pounds, has brown eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing a white tank top and had a grey blanket