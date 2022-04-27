San Antonio teacher arrested for alleged possession of child pornography

The Texas Attorney General's Office executed a warrant and arrested the high school teacher at their home Wednesday morning.

SAN ANTONIO — A Wagner High School teacher was arrested on allegations of possession of child pornography, according to a letter sent to parents and staff from Judson ISD officials.

The Texas Attorney General's Office executed a warrant for the teacher's arrest at their home on Wednesday morning. They haven't been identified, but have been placed on administrative leave.

The school was informed by Ken Paxton's staff that the teacher's arrest wasn't related to on-campus activities, devices or the student population, the district's letter reads.