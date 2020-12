Brookdale Hollywood Park was one of the first senior living centers in SA to receive the Pfizer vaccine, which has since been provided to residents and staff.

SAN ANTONIO — Eugene Flores celebrated 100 years of life this week by receiving the COVID-19 vaccination.

Flores who is a resident at Brookdale Hollywood Park here in San Antonio was vaccinated yesterday on his special day.

Brookdale Hollywood Park was one of the first senior living centers in SA to receive the Pfizer vaccine, which has since been provided to residents and staff.