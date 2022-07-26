'Didn't deserve this' | San Antonio Marine veteran walking to meet wife killed in hit-and-run

"We have no anger. We have no remorse on anybody. If anything, we know they are carrying a burden too."

SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio Marine veteran on the way to help his stranded wife was hit and killed by a car. Nearly two weeks later, police are still looking for the driver of a Mercedes-Benz SUV that took off.

The veteran was also laid to rest, Tuesday, at Fort Sam Houston. The family of Pedro Sepulveda said he was a loving brother and husband. His brother's Santiago and Tony Sepulveda spoke to KENS 5 where the hit-and-run took place at southeast Loop 410 near Southton Road.

"We miss him so much," Santiago said. "He always had a serving heart," Tony said.

Their brother was 43-years-old. The Marine veteran served two tours in Iraq.

"He always believed in God and country," his brother said.

Pedro was a security guard, and was finishing up a late-shift. The family said his wife was on the way to pick him up when she got a flat tire. Pedro called his brother Tony to go help his wife. In the meantime, Pedro decided to start walking their direction.

"He was calling us and texting back and forth," Tony said.

The family obtained surveillance video, from a business, that showed Pedro walking. But, at one point, Pedro stopped responding to their messages. In the dark, the family worried sick started to look for him. But, they couldn't see much. The next morning, they drove around the area.

"They noticed a shoe and his glasses on the side of the road," Tony said. "He was laying in the center."

More than 30 hours later, the family would find Pedro in a ditch. San Antonio Police said before one in the morning, on July 13, a Black Mercedes SUV hit the veteran and left them there for dead.

"He didn't deserve this," Santiago said. "This is heartbreaking."

The family prays the driver comes forward.

"We know it was an accident," Tony said. "We have no anger. We have no remorse on anybody. If anything, we know they are carrying a burden too."

SAPD investigators said vehicle parts left at scene and surveillance footage from a nearby gas station show that the suspect vehicle could be 2010-2015 Mercedes-Benz AMG ML63 SUV.