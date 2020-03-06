San Antonio Food Bank announces day of service in honor of George Floyd

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Food Bank is organizing a day of service to honor George Floyd on June 9.
Eric Cooper, President & CEO of the food bank, released the following statement:
“I am calling our community to join me in a day of service on Tuesday, June 9, to honor the life of George Floyd. Knowing that so many want to do a physical act of love that honors Mr. Floyd’s life, I am inviting our community to join me in serving those in need in our community on the day his family will hold their private funeral service.
"The Food Bank will open up extra volunteer opportunities, including a mobile pop-up distribution at Trader’s Village, to make room for all those who might want to join us in this day of service and love."
You can sign up for a shift here.