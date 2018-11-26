SAN ANTONIO — Winter weather is impacting travelers nationwide, but don't let the clear skies in San Antonio fool you into thinking we're exempt. Travel experts say bad weather across the nation, especially in Chicago, has created problems in airports all across the country.

Chicago has multiple airline hubs.

Monday, a flight from San Antonio to Chicago and a flight from Chicago to San Antonio were canceled, forcing San Antonio travelers to make other arrangements.

A San Antonio International Airport representative told KENS 5 there haven't been many other issues here.

The San Antonio airport is projected to accommodate approximately 103,000 people between Thanksgiving and this coming Wednesday.

"I've been here for 13 days, so I came in when the traveling in wasn't bad, actually it wasn't bad at all," said Dewana Butler, who was flying to Tampa, Florida on Monday. "Traffic wasn't bad to the airport, the line out front wasn't too bad, so no, it hasn't been a problem at all,"

Jose Trevino, who was flying back to Virginia for work Monday, said his experience at the San Antonio airport was a breeze compared to the flight to Texas. "It was pretty bad. The lines. The airport. Just the parking in Virginia, it was really bad. Here, it's not that bad. It's a small airport, not too bad."

San Antonio Airport officials said they expect business to pick right back up in a couple weeks as people start traveling for the Christmas holiday and for college football bowl games.

© 2018 KENS