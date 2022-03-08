Employees say they were pistol-whipped during a robbery; police still searching for suspect

The suspect reportedly hid in a bathroom until the store closed.

SAN ANTONIO — It was closing time at the Lowe's on Austin Highway on July 20 when four workers were shocked to find themselves confronted by a man with a pistol who demanded money from the safe.

The four victims, a 70-year-old woman and three middle-aged men, told San Antonio police that the suspect emerged from a hiding place inside a restroom and threatened them with a handgun.

The police report says the suspect hit two of the employees with the gun. The injuries were significant enough that EMS was called to the scene to treat the victims.

Police who arrived on the scene didn't know whether the gunman was still inside the store or not. They called for assistance from the EAGLE helicopter when they learned the man had run from the store and jumped into a small four-door sedan to make his escape.

Surveillance camera images match what the victims told police -- that the robber was a slim-framed man wearing all black.

Crime Stoppers of San Antonio is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information which leads to felony arrests in this crime.

To be eligible for the reward, tips must be submitted directly to Crime Stoppers via 210-224-STOP or by texting "Tip 127 plus your tip" to CRIMES (274637).