San Antonians sound off on what they can't find on store shelves

There has been a shortage on many things including cars, houses and now... groceries. San Antonians told us what they can't seem to find on the shelves.

SAN ANTONIO — We've seen lots of reports of bare shelves at the grocery as supply chain issues continue to be an ongoing problem. So we wanted to know what people were having trouble finding in on store shelves and folks on social media had a lot to say!

Grocery store chains report that the availability of products changes on a daily basis. Bare shelves were spotted at H-E-B, Whole Foods, Trader Joe's, Walmart and Target grocery stores. San Antonians reported having trouble finding everything from pasta to Topo Chico to pet food and even ostrich eggs!

Here are some of the responses KENS 5 received on social media (responses have been edited for clarity and brevity):

What are you having trouble finding in the grocery stores? pic.twitter.com/tMypcoxEFj — KENS 5 (@KENS5) January 11, 2022

"Canned puppy food & , Hashbrowns, low price meat, chips and meds. Everything is going up in price. Including Rent, Utilities , groceries and gas. Not enough $."

"Cat food, carrots, blueberries, frozen potato products (completely empty shelves last night), frozen mixed veggies."

"I think it's weird that the pasta shelves are empty.... that just seems like an odd product to have a shortage of...."

"As stupid as it sounds, and I know there are worse things going on, but hotwheels I'm a huge collector and all of a sudden they are so hard to find."

"Pastas, hash browns, a lot of frozen foods are mostly gone. And meat has gotten extremely high."

"Everything! Dairy products like buttermilk, cream. Snacks. Gatorade. Crackers."

"DayQuil and NyQuil sever cold and flu with honey."

"Frosted Flakes, frozen cheese sticks, pasta, Topo Chico, brands of orange juice, cream cheese."

"Frozen fries and hashbrowns, spaghetti noodles and other pastas, and flavored red bulls."

"Hashbrowns, no where to find them."

"Chicken drumettes... affordable meat, especially baby back ribs."

"It varies. Today it was fresh chicken breasts. We have not altered our shopping list but our cost for two people has almost doubled."

"Understanding customers. They need to realize the warehouse is short staffed due to covid. Products not available due to companies being short staffed due to covid. It trickles down people. Be understanding. "

"Pro Similac ready to feed formula!!!!!! That’s all my baby can drink without getting sick. "

"Lunchables, fruit snacks, and juices boxes/pouches… pretty much everything I need for the kids lunches."

"Cough medicine, allergy medicine, kleenex, etc."

"Mostly cold cuts, bacon, turkey patties, OJ, Pizzas and Frozen dinners."

"Crustless bread, English muffins, name brand cereals, promised land milk."

"Pedigree canned dog food and diet Dr. Pepper."

"Manners everyone's seem to forget how to say excuse me and all home training."