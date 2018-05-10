SAN ANTONIO — First-time voters and longtime voters who needed to update their information registered at the KENS 5-League of Women Voters booth at the Pearl Friday. While it was a one-day drive, people have been registering at the Pearl for weeks.

“That really is a power,” said Claudia Maceo. There really have been elections that are determined by just a handful of people. So every vote really does count.”

Maceo manages “Twig,” a bookstore at the Pearl, and has been helping to get Texans registered for weeks. It started when she agreed to let friends - deputy registrars - help people sign up near her store. It caught on, and now they’re doing it at weekend farmers’ markets at the Pearl, including this weekend.

“In a way, not voting is your vote,” Maceo said. “How much more powerful is it to contribute to a process that is working- and we have no reason to think it isn’t.”

The Bexar County Elections Department is ramping up their efforts as the deadline looms. They will be open all weekend.

“We need that signature; it must be postmarked October 9th. So that means you can’t just take it to the corner mailbox. It might not be picked up by that time,” said Bexar County Elections Administrator Jacque Callanen.

