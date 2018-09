SAN ANTONIO — Swarms of Snout nosed butterflies showed up in our city Tuesday after all the recent rain.

You might notice these butterflies hitting into your car and getting trapped in your car's grill.

Lots of people in South Texas took to Twitter to lament the problems of butterflies trying to cross the highway.

Driving from Corpus to San Antonio there are butterflies everywhere...@jessereykens5 says “I wonder how many butterflies don’t make it.” pic.twitter.com/sFUsOVBTlY — Luke Simons (@LukeKENS5) September 25, 2018

Millions of butterflies migrate from Canada to Mexico for the winter. Today they all seem to be making a swirling stop in San Antonio so we can admire their journey.

🦋A lovely reminder that migration is natural and beautiful. 🦋#migrationisbeautiful https://t.co/rYpVpTtPni — RAICES (@RAICESTEXAS) September 26, 2018

I need these butterflies to FLY HIGHER. I killed a million on my to Laredo from San Antonio & like 1,000 on my way to work. #ripbutterflies — Ale (@Ale_Arellano95) September 26, 2018

Fun fact: monarch butterflies pass through San Antonio on their way south for the winter. It’s cool yet terrifying. Felt like I was driving home through a biblical plague. pic.twitter.com/xthRm7o07X — Josh McCormack (@_joshmccormack) September 25, 2018

Just in case you’re wondering what’s clogging up your car grill, and splattering on your car windshield. The recent rain has made the weather conditions perfect for the American Snout butterfly to migrate though San Antonio. #SanAntonio #Butterflymigration pic.twitter.com/3vGeVq3DnN — John Ramirez (@georush) September 25, 2018

There’s a TON of butterflies migrating through San Antonio right now & they’re so beautiful😭 but I die a little every time one hits my windshield I feel guilty lmao — AlexisFromTexas✨ (@Lexusss_) September 25, 2018

The butterflies are migrating through San Antonio. I’m just driving home not trying to hit any of them but it is impossible! I’m driving with this face the whole way home. pic.twitter.com/lZlfaJOzle — Jorge Escalante (@EscalanteBrew) September 25, 2018

© 2018 KENS