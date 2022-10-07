San Antonians balance outside time with cooling off in heat wave

Dozens of people packed the pool at San Pedro Park, while the city of San Antonio is providing leisurely and critical resources to deal with the hot weather.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonians offered several ways to beat the heat Sunday.

“This is what we do you know, it’s summer, go get wet, go get cool,” Fabian Santamaria and his son Leonel were one of dozens of families—trying to take a break after something important broke at his mom’s house.

“It’s hotter in our house because we don’t have AC…when I’m inside it just makes me want to cry,” Fabian’s son Leonel said.

While the Santamaria family can enjoy the leisurely trip to the pool—the city of San Antonio is providing resources to those dealing with the serious effects of this heat.

The city wants to protect the young, elderly and those without a roof over their head.

The heat can be dangerous for homeless people as well.

You can get a free ride through VIA one of the 57 cooling centers are open to the public

To Santamaria—the pool is the easiest place to go but says everybody’s needs are different.

“I’m glad the city is taking those measures to take care of people, especially the elderly,” he said.

If you need more information about the city’s cooling centers you can call 3-1-1. Any senior who is 60 years or older and is a San Antonio resident can get a box fan free of charge if there’s a critical need.

ERCOT says we could see rolling blackouts during Monday, but they don’t anticipate any system-wide outages.

ERCOT budgets a reserve amount of electricity they can rely on when there’s more demand than supply. That six hour window with not enough reserve could create an energy emergency alert.