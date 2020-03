SAN ANTONIO — Fire crews are working to contain a fire that broke out at a shooting range on the city's northwest side Tuesday morning.

The fire is at Mission Ridge Range & Academy near the 4500 block of N Loop 1604 W. 30 units have responded to the fire.

According to an official with SAFD, the fire is contained at this time and was caused by bullets hitting a rubber backdrop that sparked the fire.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more information.