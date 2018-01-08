SAN ANTONIO - A new app is bringing the ballpark concession stand right to your seat.

Clutche makes it possible to order from the stands and get your food delivered in just a few minutes.

"Instead of you getting up, missing the game and waiting in long lines, we're giving you an opportunity to sit and and watch the game while you wait on your food," Clutche Tech Inc. CEO and founder Brett Davidoff said.

Davidoff is a UTSA grad who started Clutche as a business school project. His co-founder thought of the idea when he found out foul balls landed in his seat while waiting in line for food.

"Within a few minutes the runner is already picking up your order and delivering it to your seat. The process takes usually under 10 minutes," Davidoff said.

Users can download the app for free on Apple and Android devices, create an account, select San Antonio Missions baseball and start browsing through the menu.

The app charges about a 3-dollar delivery fee plus the cost of food. Some baseball fans say they're already enjoying the convenience.

"I kind of hate getting concessions because it always takes a long time, but [this] was nice," Joe Gonzalez said.

One woman also said the app could make attending sporting events easier for some people with disabilities.

"I didn't want to wait in line, especially because I have the dog here. We have two boys with down syndrome. My oldest boy will try to grab other people's food. I didn't want that situation, so this is fabulous," Mary Pitt said.

At Missions games, Clutche operates in conjunction with Diamond Creations. The contractor also operates other traditional concession stands at the games and provides staff members to run the Clutche virtual concession stand, as well as make deliveries. Clutche has an account manager present at Missions games to monitor and fulfill orders through the app.

Because of this staffing arrangement, Davidoff said Clutche is not currently hiring. The company could attract additional revenue by selling advertising on the app.

Clutche got it's start through local supporters, and Davidoff said angel investors also provided funding.

He said the company is already in talks with another San Antonio team and one out of state. The company continues to look for new investors and and opportunities for expansion.

Clutche also hopes to increase sales volume and operate in more venues, not only sporting events.

