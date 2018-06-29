San Antonio forward Joffrey Lauvergne has declined $1.6M player option for next season and will become an unrestricted free agent on July 1, ESPN Senior NBA Insider, Adrian Wojnarowski revealed in a tweet Friday.
Wojnarowski also confirmed a rising suspicion that the 6'11" 240 lb. center might be heading back overseas in a follow-up tweet just a few minutes later, saying he would be heading to play in the EuroLeague for Fenerbahçe Men's Basketball Team.
Lauvergne played with two teams, the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Chicago Bulls, before signing with the Spurs in 2017.
© 2018 KENS