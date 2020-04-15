SAN ANTONIO — Friends and family of Bexar County Jail inmates can now schedule a remote video visit.

Visits must be scheduled 72 hours in advance from a webcam equipped computer operating on Windows 10 or newer. At this time iOS devices, including iPhones are not compatible.

It is important to note that users may not conduct a remote video visit while driving.

BCSO's Office Video Visitation (in-person) center remains closed until further notice.

Inmates will continue to be afforded two free 15-minute phone calls per week and two 20 minute remote video visits.

For more information on remote video visitation and instructions, click here.