Rashad Williams had been placed on life support at a Pensacola hospital, where he passed away, according to Addie Jones, who is a friend of Rashad's mother.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — A 12-year-old metro Atlanta boy has died one week after he was swept away by a rip current on Johnson Beach, Florida. Two other Atlantans drowned in the same rip current.

Rashad Williams had been placed on life support at a Pensacola hospital, where he passed away, according to Addie Jones, who is a close friend of Rashad's mother Roshanda Williams.

Addie's son, Braylon Jones, was playing in the surf with Rashad when they both went under. She said two people from the beach were able to reach Braylon and pull him to safety. However, no one could find Rashad.

In an online fundraiser, Addie wrote Rashad's mother is in need of donations to help pay for his funeral expenses. They are now working to bring Rashad's body back to Georgia.

"If anyone can please find it in their hearts to help out please, please do!" Addie wrote.