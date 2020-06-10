Racing may have led to deadly motorcycle crash, police say

SAN ANTONIO — Racing may have played a role in a deadly motorcycle crash on the city's southwest side late Monday night.
The victims crashed on Loop 410 near Palo Alto Road around 11 p.m.
According to the San Antonio Police Department, officers believe three motorcycles were racing when something caused two riders to crash and lose control.
The impact threw one man from his bike. He died at the scene. A second victim was transported to the hospital and a third victim took off from the crash scene before police arrived.