Video from overnight shooting shows police detaining shooting victim in south San Antonio

Police say two people in their 30s were shot in the leg at River City Saloon.

SAN ANTONIO — Several people were arrested after a wild morning at a south-side bar during which, according to San Antonio Police officials, two people were shot in the leg. Video taken during the incident shows officers struggling to detain a woman.

It happened at around 2:10 a.m. Monday at River City Saloon, where police say a fight broke out inside. According to SAPD, a man pulled out a gun and began shooting.

Police said the fight then moved outside, and the shooting continued. Investigators said they found two people in their 30s, a man and a woman, had been shot in the legs and were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said they found one of the suspects in a trash can. He was taken into custody.

Officers arrested three men. It's unclear, however, why they were trying to detain the woman. A preliminary report from SAPD doesn't indicate she was arrested.

Chris Porter, a spokesperson for the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission, said they've started a preliminary investigation.

“There’s no evidence that indicates any wrongdoing on the part of the business, but what we’re doing is conducting an investigation and seeing the process through to make sure that we do our due diligence," Porter said.

Porter said this is standard procedure any time something violence unfolds at a place TABC regulates.

“Our role is to investigate to determine if there was any evidence that shows the business may have played a role in what took place," Porter said.

The overnight shooting isn't the first occasion of violence at the bar. In October of 2019, two people were killed and one person was seriously hurt by gunfire. And in 2017, a woman was stabbed outside the establishment.

Porter said TABC keeps past incidents in mind.

“If we have previous convictions that show the business has played a role in public safety issues, then they could face harsher penalties and longer suspension or heavier fine," Porter said. "If it’s a serious violation that follows on a previous pattern of violations, then we may take the kind of the last resort step of shutting the business down permanently."

River City will be able to resume operation again Monday night.