SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio authorities say they are evacuating a residential area on the far north side Thursday afternoon due to "possible explosive materials."

City police officers first responded to the 100 block of Red Willow around 3:15 p.m. Officials are asking the public to avoid the area for now.

Few details have been provided so far. A KENS crew is on the way to find out more.