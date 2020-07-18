SAPD responding to northeast-side apartments after shooting that possibly involved police

One person has been taken to a local hospital.

SAN ANTONIO — Authorities have responded to an apartment complex in northeast San Antonio after what police officials say may have been a shooting involving officers Friday night.

San Antonio Police officials tell KENS 5 one person has been taken to a local hospital with injuries. The large police presence is at Bulverde Oaks Apartments, on the 3500 block of Canyon Parkway.

It's unclear if anyone is in custody after the incident, or if any officers have been injured.