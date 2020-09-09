Missing elderly Iowa man last seen driving through south Texas

An Iowa man may be missing in south Texas, and authorities are asking that you keep your eyes open for him.
A Silver Alert has been issued for 80-year-old Donald Ripley, a Page County, Iowa man who was last seen driving through Uvalde, Texas in the early morning hours on Sept. 3. Authorities with Page County say Ripley has been diagnosed with a cognitive impairment. He was behind the wheel of a red 2005 Chrysler Town and Country with an Iowa license plate of HVM886.
According to Texas Department of Public Safety officials, authorities believe Ripley's disappearance "poses a credible threat to their own health and safety."
The man is 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs about 215 pounds, and has grey hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing striped bib overalls and a red button-up shirt.
If you have any information as to Ripley's whereabouts, you're urged to call the Page County Sheriff's Office at (712)542-5193.