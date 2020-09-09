x
Missing elderly Iowa man last seen driving through south Texas

A Silver Alert was issued for Donald Ripley, last seen driving through Uvalde in early September.
Credit: Page County Sheriff's Office

An Iowa man may be missing in south Texas, and authorities are asking that you keep your eyes open for him. 

A Silver Alert has been issued for 80-year-old Donald Ripley, a Page County, Iowa man who was last seen driving through Uvalde, Texas in the early morning hours on Sept. 3. Authorities with Page County say Ripley has been diagnosed with a cognitive impairment. He was behind the wheel of a red 2005 Chrysler Town and Country with an Iowa license plate of HVM886. 

Credit: Page County Sheriff's Office

According to Texas Department of Public Safety officials, authorities believe Ripley's disappearance "poses a credible threat to their own health and safety."

The man is 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs about 215 pounds, and has grey hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing striped bib overalls and a red button-up shirt. 

If you have any information as to Ripley's whereabouts, you're urged to call the Page County Sheriff's Office at (712)542-5193. 