Firefighters save several pets at northeast-San Antonio house fire

The homeowner wasn't at the residence at the time.

SAN ANTONIO — Firefighters saved a number of pets at a northeast-side house fire Saturday night, and no human residents were injured in the blaze.

The flames erupted around 8:30 p.m. along Ledge Rock Street, near Thousand Oaks and Henderson Pass. An incident commander with the San Antonio Fire Department said the homeowner was out of town.

Two dogs and three cats were saved from the flames thanks to the efforts of first responders. The damage was estimated to amount to a loss of $50,000 to $60,000.