'I don’t know if we would have woken up if it wasn’t for her': Young Cotulla girl credited with saving family from fire

COTULLA, Texas — A south Texas family lost their entire home to a Christmas Day fire, the father telling KENS 5 it was his daughter who helped them escape the flames with their lives.

The Tellez family said they were awakened around 5:30 a.m. on Christmas. Their youngest daughter, 11-year-old Deserae, alerted them about the fire.

Her father, Victor, shared that she was sleeping in the living room because she was waiting for Santa. He said the flames started behind the couch that she was sleeping on.

“The room next to the living room where we sleep at was full of smoke. I don’t know if we would have woken up if it wasn’t for her,” he recalled. “By the time I got there, the whole living room was fully engulfed. Within a matter of seconds, like 20 to 30 seconds, the whole living room was done.”

The family said they were lucky to escape with only minor burns. For now, they're staying at a hotel before moving in with a relative while they rebuild their lives.

The family did not have home insurance.

“I’m just blessed I still have my family. Everything can be replaced slowly but surely. The outpour from the community has been phenomenal. It’s just been great,” Tellez said.

He added that the La Salle County Sheriff’s Office has even assisted the family. They have received some food, clothes and toys.