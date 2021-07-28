Converse Police searching for suspects after Wednesday shooting injures two women

Authorities say they have to find a motive for the alleged assault.

SAN ANTONIO — Authorities in Converse say they're searching for two men who allegedly shot and injured two women at a residence Wednesday afternoon.

The victims, unidentified by police, were taken to a local hospital. Converse Police officials said the women were conscious when officers arrived, telling them the two suspects "immediately" opened fire upon entering their apartment unit off Kitty Hawk Road.

It's unknown if the suspects knew the victims, nor whey they targeted them. The men apparently left the area in an unknown vehicle at a high rate of speed.