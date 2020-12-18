2 killed in Thursday drug deal meetup gone bad, Sheriff Salazar says

BCSO will be stepping up patrols in northeast Bexar County in the aftermath of the deadly shooting, Salazar announced on Friday.

SAN ANTONIO — A 20-year-old man and a 14-year-old teenager were killed Thursday night in what county authorities said was a drug deal meetup that ended in gunfire.

The shooting occurred on the 7300 block of Rubens Drive at around 9 p.m. Sheriff Javier Salazar said the incident was "probably a planned ambush."

The older victim was identified by Salazar as Robert Smith. The sheriff added that there are plans for increased patrols by Bexar County Sheriff’s Office deputies – and potentially other law enforcement agencies as well – on the northeast side as a result of what he called “an uptick in violent crime” in the area.

“Residents will see more activity in the area—more marked units, more patrols, more covert patrols as well,” Salazar said on Friday afternoon.

A suspect has not yet been identified as county deputies continue to investigate, but Salazar said they're searching for at least two shooters.